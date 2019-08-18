- In the video above, KENTA teamed up with Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI against Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bad Luck Fale at the G1 Climax Finals, earlier this week. After KENTA turned on his tag partners to join Bullet Club, out came Katsuyori Shibata who got physical for the first time in an NJPW ring since suffering a subdural hematoma in 2017. The Bullet Club would eventually overwhelm Shibata though as the group stood tall over him.

- Variety wrote up an article looking at the upcoming fall TV lineup, asking network executives to predict their hit shows. Kevin Reilly, WarnerMedia Direct-To-Consumer Chief Content Officer and TBS/TNT/TruTV President, picked AEW to be TNT's sleeper hit.

"All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is going to be a sleeper," Reilly said. "It's very counter-intuitive to launch a new league at the height of the WWE. But I have a lot of reasons why it makes sense where the opportunity is. We're not taking down the WWE, but I think this is going to be surprising."

- Yesterday on social media, Taeler Hendrix may have teased an upcoming appearance for AEW. Debuting in 2008, Hendrix has worked in Ring of Honor, TNA, Ohio Valley Wrestling, and numerous other promotions. On Twitter she wrote, "About time," and also posted an AEW logo on her Instagram around the same time. With the upcoming 21-woman Casino Battle Royal at AEW All Out on August 31, the promotion is likely looking for some outside names to fill up the match. Currently announced for the battle royal: Britt Baker, Teal Piper, Ivelisse, Jazz, Nyla Rose, Yuka Sakazaki, Allie, and Brandi Rhodes.