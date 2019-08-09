The Young Bucks final independent match took place tonight at House of Glory's High Intensity 8. The match ended with the Bucks winning, but also with a huge announcement.

After the match, Matt Jackson announced High Intensity 8 wouldn't be the last time fans would see them against Private Party. It was then announced that it will be The Young Bucks vs. Private Party on AEW on TNT on October 9th in Boston, Massachusetts. The match will be the opening for AEW's tag team tournament.

Adam Page also made an appearance tonight at High Intensity 8 where he cut a promo against Chris Jericho and helped The Young Bucks.

