Next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode from Sioux Falls, South Dakota will be headlined by a ten-man Captains Challenge Match.

This week's 205 Live main event saw WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak retain the title over Oney Lorcan, a rematch from the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. Above is video from the match and below is footage from the post-show backstage altercation between the two cruiserweights. Ariya Daivari helped hold Gulak back while Jack Gallagher helped hold Lorcan back. 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick was also there.

Drake took to Twitter this afternoon and announced the ten-man match for next Tuesday. Gulak will pick his four partners and Lorcan will pick his four partners.

"Due to both men obviously unable to control their aggression towards one another I have an idea. Over the course of this week... @_StarDESTROYER picks a team of 5. @DrewGulak picks a team of 5. And NEXT WEEKS @WWE205Live MAIN EVENT will be a special #CaptainsChallengeMatch," Drake wrote.

The teams will be picked over the course of the next week. Stay tuned for updates on the match.