Tonight's WWE RAW from St. Paul saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt attack WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.
The Fiend attacked Lawler and left him laying on the stage as Lawler was about to introduce Sasha Banks as his guest for the King's Court segment. Lawler never got the chance to interview Banks. Wyatt took Lawler down with the Mandible Claw and then disappeared.
Above is video from the attack and below is footage of Lawler trying to recover during the commercial break.
This was Wyatt's first appearance since The Fiend defeated Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam on August 11.
WWE posted a post-RAW storyline update on The King and noted that he left the Xcel Energy Center "under supervision" following the attack. You can also see WWE's storyline announcement on Lawler below:
Update on Jerry "The King" Lawler following The Fiend's attack
As Jerry "The King" Lawler prepared to interview Sasha Banks on a special edition of "The King's Court" this week on Raw, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt emerged for the first time since SummerSlam to attack the WWE Hall of Famer with the Mandible Claw. Lawler reportedly left the arena under supervision following the incident.
In addition to defeating Finn Bálor at SummerSlam, The Fiend has repeatedly targeted WWE Hall of Famers, incapacitating Kurt Angle, Mick Foley and now Lawler with the nerve hold that Foley himself made famous.
Stay with WWE.com as more details on Lawler's condition become available.