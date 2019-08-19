Tonight's WWE RAW from St. Paul saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt attack WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

The Fiend attacked Lawler and left him laying on the stage as Lawler was about to introduce Sasha Banks as his guest for the King's Court segment. Lawler never got the chance to interview Banks. Wyatt took Lawler down with the Mandible Claw and then disappeared.

Above is video from the attack and below is footage of Lawler trying to recover during the commercial break.

This was Wyatt's first appearance since The Fiend defeated Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam on August 11.

WWE posted a post-RAW storyline update on The King and noted that he left the Xcel Energy Center "under supervision" following the attack. You can also see WWE's storyline announcement on Lawler below: