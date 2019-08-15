2K has announced a "WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump In the Night" DLC pre-order bonus for fans who purchase the WWE 2K20 video game ahead of the release on October 22.

The DLC comes with 11 horror-themed Superstars - "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, "Demon King" Finn Balor, "The Swampfather" Bray Wyatt, "FrankenStrowman" Braun Strowman, "Wicked" Aleister Black, "Unleashed Apex Predator" Randy Orton, "Fed-Up" Sheamus, "Survivor" Mandy Rose, "Twisted" Nikki Cross and two mystery versions of WWE Superstars. It also comes with a new Showcase, two arenas - the Wyatt Swamp Arena and the Cemetary Brawl Arena, plus new 2K Story Towers, horror-themed Creations and more.

"Bump In the Night" will be available at no cost to those who pre-order the game, but it will also be available for individual purchase at $14.99. "Bump In the Night" is the first of four WWE 2K20 Originals DLC packs. All four will be released in the coming months, by the spring of 2020.

Below is the full announcement on the new WWE 2K20 DLC:

The WWE 2K series has featured its share of great pre-order bonus characters over the years, Ronda Rousey and Rey Mysterio being the most recent. WWE 2K20 is changing the game completely, offering the biggest pre-order bonus ever.

WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night is the first entry in the WWE 2K20 Originals series of downloadable content packs, each with a different theme, that will introduce all new imaginative realms to WWE fans, with new content for all your favorite parts of WWE 2K. Bump in the Night's horror vibe is perfect for its fall release following the launch of WWE 2K20 on October 22. WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night, is available at no additional charge for those who pre-order WWE 2K20 at participating retailers. WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night will also be available for individual purchase at $14.99.

WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night's centerpiece is the debut playable version of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who taunted the WWE Universe for months before his in-ring debut at SummerSlam this past Sunday. Wyatt fits in perfectly with the pack, loaded with a horror-themed Showcase, unique story towers, frightening versions of some of your favorite WWE Superstars, and much more.

WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night Content*

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt playable character

Add the most unsettling Superstar in WWE to your WWE 2K20 roster!

New 2K Showcase

An alternate "Swampfather" version of Bray Wyatt has amassed otherworldly power, becoming an embodiment of the swamp itself. He lures Finn Bálor to his compound to recruit Finn's Demon into his group of powered Superstars, which he calls his "Family." Finn is forced to fight in a series of matches against members of Wyatt's Family until finally, the power within Finn Bálor is unleashed. Exclusive commentary brings the story to life.

Story 2K Towers

2K Towers with full stories and unique versions of WWE Superstars

* "The Fiend" – "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt stars in his own tower

* "All Fed Up" – "Fed-Up" Sheamus is forced to take on some of his former fellow Superstars, who have all become zombies

* "Nowhere to Run" – "Twisted" Nikki Cross looks to "play" with other Superstars in her own twisted game

* "One of the Family" – "The Swampfather" Bray Wyatt decides to bring on one of his past recruits. Can Daniel Bryan avoid becoming one of "The Swampfather's" thralls?

* "Nowhere to Hide" – "Survivor" Mandy Rose has had enough of "Twisted" Nikki Cross and her games. She's going to do what she can to put an end to the madness

Horror-themed WWE Superstar Characters

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

* "Demon King" Finn Bálor

* "The Swampfather" Bray Wyatt

* FrankenStrowman

* "Wicked" Aleister Black

* "Unleashed Apex Predator" Randy Orton

* "Fed-Up" Sheamus

* +2 mystery versions of WWE Superstars (aside from "Survivor" Mandy Rose and "Twisted" Nikki Cross)

Arenas

* Wyatt Swamp Arena

* Cemetery Brawl Arena

Horror-Themed Creation

* Dozens of Create-a-Superstar parts

* New Create-an-Arena parts

* New weapons

* New moves

It's almost unbelievable that all this amazing Bump in The Night content is included with your #WWE2K20 pre-order at no additional cost*. And if you opt for the WWE 2K20 Deluxe or Collector's Edition, you'll also have access to the complete set of WWE 2K20 Originals downloadable content packs releasing down the road, each with a different theme and comparable amount of content. WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night will also be available for individual purchase at $14.99.

Pre-order WWE 2K20 now and let "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in, along with the rest of WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night's frightening offerings.

What Are WWE 2K20 Originals?

WWE 2K20 Originals are a series of four downloadable content packs each based around a different theme and all-new fictional realm. These are the core downloadable content offerings for WWE 2K20 and each will include a unique 2K Showcase, 2K Towers, playable characters, creation suite parts, new weapons and arenas, and so much more, set to its unique theme. The first WWE 2K20 Originals pack is called Bump in the Night* and is based around a horror theme (details above). More information on the other three WWE 2K20 Originals will be available in the coming months. All WWE 2K20 Originals will be released by spring 2020.

What Do WWE 2K20 Originals Cost?

WWE 2K20 Originals are priced at $14.99 each. The first WWE 2K20 Originals pack, Bump in the Night, is available at no additional charge for those who pre-order WWE 2K20 at participating retailers. Players interested in the other three WWE 2K20 Originals outside of Bump in the Night will be able to purchase the WWE 2K20 Backstage Pass for $29.99 (a $44.97 value). The contents of the Backstage Pass are included in the WWE 2K20 Deluxe and Collector's Editions and will be available for download once available.

All four WWE 2K20 Originals are included in the WWE 2K20 Deluxe and Collector's Editions at a significant savings!

WWE 2K20 Originals Options

* All four WWE 2K20 Originals included

- WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition – $89.99 (a $129.93 value)

- WWE 2K20 SmackDown! 20th Anniversary Edition – $129.99 (a $249.93 value)

* A la Carte Options

- WWE 2K20 Standard Edition Pre-Order – $59.99 (a $74.98 value)

- Pre-Order includes WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night*

* WWE 2K20 Backstage Pass – $29.99 ($44.97 value): Save on WWE 2K20 Originals with this bundle featuring packs 2-4. (Deluxe and Collector's Edition consumers may download all WWE 2K20 Originals at no extra charge.)

- WWE 2K20 Originals: Pack 2

- WWE 2K20 Originals: Pack 3

- WWE 2K20 Originals: Pack 4

* WWE 2K20 Originals are purchasable on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam digital storefronts:

- WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night – $14.99

- WWE 2K20 Originals: Pack 2 – $14.99

- WWE 2K20 Originals: Pack 3 – $14.99

- WWE 2K20 Originals: Pack 4 – $14.99

*WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night, is included in the WWE 2K20 Deluxe and Collector's Editions and available at no additional charge for those who pre-order WWE 2K20 at participating retailers. WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night will also be available for individual purchase at $14.99.