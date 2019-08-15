"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's new "Let Me In" theme song is seeing major success on the iTunes and Amazon Music charts this week.

As of tonight, Thursday night, the theme song from hardcore punk band Code Orange is currently listed at #2 on the iTunes Soundtracks Songs chart. It's also listed #26 on the Top 200 Songs chart, as of 11:15pm ET on Thursday night.

The song is also seeing success on Amazon Music. It's currently ranked #29 on Amazon's Best Sellers In Albums chart and #48 on the Best Sellers In Songs chart. You can download or stream the song at a sale price through Amazon via this link.

WWE and Code Orange released the theme to digital platforms on Tuesday of this week, just a few days after The Fiend debuted at WWE SummerSlam with a win over Finn Balor. Wyatt's debut as The Fiend has been the hottest topic coming out of SummerSlam.

As noted, WWE released the song to YouTube on Tuesday afternoon, which you can see embedded above. That video currently has 437,486 views as of 11:15pm ET on Thursday night.

WWE touted the iTunes success of "Let Me In" on their website tonight with the following announcement: