It looks like we could see "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt challenge for the WWE Universal Title at the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, inside the Cell.

The Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California, the site of the October 6 HIAC pay-per-view, made a tweet today that said The Fiend is challenging RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman or RAW Tag Team & WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to a Cell match.

They wrote, "Get ready @WWE fans... "The Fiend" @WWEBrayWyatt challenges @WWERollins or @BraunStrowman to a #HIAC match!"

Rollins is set to defend the Universal Title against Strowman at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15. They will also team up that night to defend their RAW Tag Team Titles against the team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The next WWE pay-per-view after Clash of Champions is Hell In a Cell.

The arena website currently has Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston plus Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre advertised, but WWE has not confirmed those matches and they could change.

Below is the full tweet from the Golden1 Center, which indicates Wyatt will end up challenging the winner of the WWE Universal Title match at Clash of Champions: