- Last night's WWE RAW featured a Firefly Fun House video package on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. WWE noted that The Fiend made a brief cameo appearance in the video package, which you can see above. It was interesting that Wyatt did not appear live on last night's RAW because he was actually advertised to appear by WWE. Wyatt indicated on Twitter yesterday that he would be appearing.

- WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter turns 71 years old today while former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali turns 47 and former WWE Women's Champion Jazz turns 46.

- Cesaro apparently paid tribute to Jack Swagger with the ankle lock on Cedric Alexander during their match on last night's RAW. Cesaro, who lost to Cedric in the match, took to Twitter and commented on the move.

He wrote, "We the people @RealJackSwagger #RAW #AlwaysDeliver #TheBar"

You can see the tweet with photo below: