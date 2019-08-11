Tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Bray Wyatt debut "The Fiend" in a singles win over Finn Balor.
Wyatt dominated most of the match and wrestled a style that was a bit different, more aggressive and more unorthodox than his previous work. The Fiend had trouble when trying to use Wyatt's former finisher, Sister Abigail, but ended up finishing Balor off with the Mandible Claw, getting the win by pinfall while the Claw was still applied.
The entrance, match and post-match exit received a "that was awesome!" chant from the fans in attendance.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's match at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:
The familiar is unfamiliar. Say hello to #TheFiend. #SummerSlam @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/Aiq4cyXn8r— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019
Evolve. #SummerSlam #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/DzezRVI8rQ— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019
.@FinnBalor = ALL of us watching #TheFiend's entrance.#SummerSlam @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/oG3H8BweRh— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 12, 2019
Welcome to your nightmare, @FinnBalor. #SummerSlam #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/0LRZG6b83p— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 12, 2019
HURT! HEAL! HURT! HEAL! ????#TheFiend is victorious. #SummerSlam @WWEBrayWyatt @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/IdNaZw2j1E— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019
L E T . H I M . I N .#TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt is here... and, well...— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019
Yowie Wowie. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/sVk2g4G7V5