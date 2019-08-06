- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returned to RAW on this week's episode from his hometown of Pittsburgh, and was attacked by Bray Wyatt as The Fiend. Angle was to be the special referee for the Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre match that didn't happen.

This is the second time Wyatt has used the Mandible Claw as The Fiend. The first time came with the man who made the move what it is, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Above and below are videos from Angle's RAW segments with Wyatt and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits:

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Tony Nese turns 34 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Valiant turns 77, Reby Hardy turns 33, and former TNA and WWE NXT star Bram turns 33. Also, today would have been the 71st birthday of former WWE Tag Team Champion Dino Bravo.

- WWE paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race on this week's RAW. A video package aired that featured wrestlers talking about Race, including WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Race passed away last Thursday at the age of 76 due to complications from lung cancer. Below is the graphic in memory of Race: