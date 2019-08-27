The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura should be confirmed for the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view soon.

As seen above, Miz issued a challenge to Nakamura for the pay-per-view, following last week's beatdown by Nakamura and Sami Zayn. Tonight's SmackDown segment in Baton Rouge ended with Zayn and Nakamura destroying The Miz once again.

On a related note, it was believed that The Revival vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods would be confirmed for the Clash pay-per-view on tonight's SmackDown, but that did not happen. There's no word yet on if that match is still planned, but it was listed on the internal card two weeks ago, and The Revival has already issued the challenge.

The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Below is the current announced Clash card coming out of tonight's SmackDown:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Cedric Alexander or Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Ali or Chad Gable or Andrade

To Be Confirmed:

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)