The Miz & Maryse according to Variety, have bought a new home.

The new home is a $6.4 million mansion located in Thousand Oaks, California in the gated community, North Ranch Estates.

The neoclassical English Manor-style house was built in 2001 and is 10,400 square feet with six beds and nine baths. It's a 1.27-acre estate. The owners before them bought the mansion in 2018 and paid $6 million for it.

The WWE couple sold their home in Texas last month for about $2.64 million. They bought the house in 2017 paying $2.35 million.

Below is Miz showing off one of his previous homes in 2010.



