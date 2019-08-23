The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is currently listed on the internal line-up for WWE's Clash of Champions pay-per-view, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Sami Zayn is scheduled to manage Nakamura in that title defense, according to the line-up. As noted, Nakamura and Zayn formed a new heel alliance on Tuesday's SmackDown after taking out Miz during a MizTV segment. This could confirm that the Ali vs. Nakamura feud was finally dropped.

The Revival vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods will also be confirmed for the Clash soon. We noted earlier this month how the match was pitched internally, but not listed on the line-up yet. The Revival issued a challenge to Woods and Big E earlier this week, and that match will be made official next week. As noted, WWE issued a storyline medical update on Woods and noted that he was not cleared to compete due to the RAW beatdown by The Revival and Randy Orton. The storyline update also noted that Woods and Big E were still being allowed to travel, setting up the angle where the match will be confirmed on RAW or SmackDown.

The plan for the Clash main event is still for Braun Strowman to challenge partner Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Title. This will be interesting as Strowman and Rollins won the RAW Tag Team Titles from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson this past Monday. Despite teaming to win the titles, Strowman has kept his eye on the Universal Title and we should get a big angle to lead to the Universal Title match next week or the week after. The Clash go-home RAW episode isn't until September 9.

Other matches currently planned but not officially announced for the Clash pay-per-view are Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

There's no word yet on if WWE will do the planned Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan match at the Clash pay-per-view. There's also no word yet on title defenses for WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss.

The WWE King of the Ring tournament finals will also take place at the Clash pay-per-view. This week's RAW and SmackDown saw Samoa Joe defeat Cesaro, Cedric Alexander defeat Sami Zayn, Andrade defeat Apollo Crews and WWE 24/7 Champion Elias defeat Kevin Owens to advance. Next week's RAW and SmackDown will see Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre, The Miz vs. Baron Corbin, Ali vs. Buddy Murphy and Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin. The September 2 RAW will then see Joe face the winner of Ricochet vs. McIntyre while Alexander faces the winner of Miz vs. Corbin. The September 3 SmackDown will see Elias face the winner of Ali vs. Murphy while Andrade faces the winner of Gable vs. Benjamin.

The finals of the tournament will then be determined at the September 9 RAW and September 10 SmackDown, both from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Observer speculated on Joe vs. Alexander or Ricochet vs. Corbin for RAW, but noted that another possibility would be Ricochet vs. Alexander with the idea of just letting two top in-ring talents "tear it up" inside The Garden. It was also speculated that Ali vs. Andrade will be the final SmackDown tournament match, at MSG. With that said, The Observer also reported that when it comes to the tournament, Murphy has his supporters and he could make it into that final match at MSG. The winners from each night at MSG will then make it to the finals at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the current announced card:

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Drew McIntyre or Cedric Alexander or The Miz or Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Ali or Buddy Murphy or Chad Gable or Shelton Benjamin or Andrade

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

