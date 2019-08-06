WWE RAW Superstars The Revival took to Twitter and fired shots at AEW's Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr., The Lucha Bros.

As seen below, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson responded to tweets that were made on Fenix and Pentagon being the best tag team in the world.

Dash wrote, "You have to make actual tags to be a TAG team. Hell of a movez team though."

Dawson responded to Dash's tweet and wrote, "MOVEZ! #FTR #FollowTheRuleZ"

You can see the related tweets below, including a tweet where Dawson laughed at The Young Bucks laughing at Pentagon calling The Lucha Bros the best: