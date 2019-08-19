One of the busiest men in entertainment today, The Rock is all over the place. From promoting his new Hobbs and Shaw movie to filming the next season of Ballers, it appears he can do it all. That includes finding time to get married.

This past weekend, The Rock married his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian. He posted on Instagram a picture of the two in Hawaii celebrating the moment.

"We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. P?maika?i (blessed)"

The multi-time WWE Champion was married previously to Dany Garcia, who he was with from 1997-2007. He has been dating Lauren since around 2008. They met on the set of The Game Plan in 2006. The Rock already has two children with Lauren, a three-year-old named Jasmine and a one-year-old named Tiana. While The Rock has kept his private life separate from his career, he has shown to be a true family man on Instagram and a number of social media platforms.

If you were to ask The Rock, he would say they've been married for a long time already. Back in July of 2018, he spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their relationship status.

"I just refer to her as my wife all the time," Rock stated. "So a lot of people are like, 'Oh, did you get married? I'm like, 'No. Easy. Don't rush big daddy.'"

damien demento contributed to this article.