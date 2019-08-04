- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the craziest stage dives. The group included: Steve Blackman, Jeff Hardy, Cedric Alexander, Mick Foley, and Shane McMahon.

- In an update, Hobbs & Shaw (starring The Rock and Roman Reigns) is projected to have a $60 million opening weekend domestically, according to Variety. This will be the biggest opening for a domestic film this summer outside of Disney and Marvel. Overseas the film is projected to make another $120 million this weekend.

- Jim Smallman (Co-Founder and Co-Owner of PROGRESS Wrestling) announced he'll be leaving the company after being with it since its inception. Smallman has already been working behind the scenes creatively for WWE NXT UK, and will continue to do so going forward. According to this morning's Wrestler Observer Radio, Smallman will finish up with PROGRESS on December 30, also noting time was probably a big factor as he had to bounce back and forth between two companies. Co-Owners Jon Briley and Glen Joseph will continue running PROGRESS. In the video below, Smallman reflected on his time with the company.