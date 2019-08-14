The Rock took to Twitter today and praised WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page after DDP tweeted a shout-out to The Great One.

"You're the best brother. Thank you for the recognition. Always was a pleasure sharing the ring with you. Your story of wrestling fame will always be an inspiring one - you're the true epitome of success thru RELENTLESS hard work. Much respect and love always brother," Rock wrote, attaching a "Goat" emoji to the message.

It's interesting that Rock mentioned how it was a pleasure sharing the ring with DDP as the two never wrestled a match together.

Rock was responding to a new video from DDP, filmed at his DDP Yoga Performance Center near Atlanta. Page praised The Rock for the new "Hobbs & Shaw" movie and talked about how personal he is. Page also talked about his DDP Yoga Workshop scheduled for Starrcast III during AEW All Out weekend near Chicago later this month.

You can see the full exchange and DDP's video below: