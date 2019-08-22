According to The Hollywood Reporter The Rock's HBO show, Ballers will be ending after its fifth season. The fifth season will be premiering on Sunday, August 25.

The Rock stars in the football comedy and is also one of the executive producers. The show also stars, Rob Corddry, John David Washington, and Omar Miller.

Ballers was created by Stephen Levinson and executive produced by Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg, and Andy Garcia. It first premiered on June 21, 2015.

The former WWE star posted on Instagram tonight about the news, "Cheers to our FINAL SEASON of @HBO's BALLERS My heart ?? is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin' with us every season. You made us HBO's highest rated comedy for years and most importantly, you helped create and sustain a platform for other actors to have the OPPORTUNITY to work hard, grow and become household names. To me, the opportunity Ballers created for so many others, is the real gold of our show. I love you, I thank you and enjoy our final season of BALLERS. This SUNDAY on HBO."

