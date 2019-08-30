- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at The Undertaker's 5 strangest moments - The Dead Man taking out JBL's mini-Taker, Taker teaching Kane how to do The Last Ride against Kaientai, Taker joining Lex Luger and The Steiner Brothers at Survivor Series 1993, Taker's Slammy Award acceptance speech for Best Tattoos in 1997, Taker's candid, unique RAW interview in June 1998.

- The WWE website has named the 10 best WWE Twitter accounts to follow. The list looks like this:

10. Xavier Woods (@XavierWoodsPhD)

9. Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE)

8. Lacey Evans (@LaceyEvansWWE)

7. Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND)

6. Matt Riddle (@SuperKingofBros)

5. Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli)

4. Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick)

3. Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight)

2. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE)

1. Oney Lorcan (@_StarDESTROYER)

- As noted, a new "WWE Day Of" special will premiere on the WWE Network tomorrow after the WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" event goes off the air. The documentary will feature behind-the-scenes footage from the 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view. Below are two preview clip, one featuring Seth Rollins backstage before the WWE Universal Title win over Brock Lesnar: