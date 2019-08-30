The Usos are expected to return to WWE action in a few weeks.

The brothers are currently out of action following Jimmy Uso's July 25 DUI arrest in Pensacola, Florida, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, but word is that they are expected back in a couple of weeks. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for them.

As noted, The Usos were pulled from the recent WWE SummerSlam Week festivities in Toronto, Ontario, Canada due to their previous legal troubles. It was reported then that Jimmy was not being allowed into Canada due to the July 25 arrest.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

