- WWE posted this video of The Viking Raiders vowing to wreak havoc on the WWE tag team division after they were eliminated from tonight's Tag Team Turmoil match via double disqualification, along with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They say no tag team is safe, whether it's WWE NXT, RAW or SmackDown, indicating a possible return to NXT.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in New Orleans for this week's Main Event episode:

* Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke

* Heath Slater and Titus O'Neil vs. Eric Young and Mojo Rawley

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan will appear on tomorrow's SmackDown from Baton Rouge, Louisiana to demand an apology from Roman Reigns following last week's mystery attacker reveal.