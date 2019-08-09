WWE has announced that Monday's post-SummerSlam edition of RAW from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto will see new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defend against Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz was also announced for Monday's RAW.

Below is the announcement on Cross and Bliss vs. The Kabuki Warriors: