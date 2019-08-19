TNT is scheduled to air an AEW special on Friday, August 30 at 10pm ET.

The one-hour special will give viewers an introduction to the AEW product to prepare them for the weekly TNT series premiere, which airs from 8-10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2.

The special will also promote the AEW All Out pay-per-view, which takes place the next night, August 31.

The DirecTV listing for the special lists the following basic synopsis:

"Pro wrestling action featuring Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega."