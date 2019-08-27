- Above is Tommaso Ciampa vs. ACH vs. BJ Whitmer vs. Caprice Coleman vs. TaDarius Thomas vs. Takaaki Watanabe from ROH Best in the World in 2014. Near the end of the match, ACH hit a 450 splash off the top rope for the victory.

- As noted, NJPW is headed to the east coast in September, first in Lowell, MA on September 27, Manhattan on September 28, and finally, Philadelphia on September 29. Lowell still has tickets available, but the other two shows are sold out. NJPW announced the following are scheduled to appear: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada (Lowell and Manhattan only), Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, Jay White, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and KENTA. More wrestlers and matches will be announced soon.

- Shane Douglas has launched a new podcast, which you can check out the first episode here. Douglas and his co-host Brian Reznor will be on Wrestling Inc.'s WINCLY podcast (subscribe on iTunes) tomorrow to talk about their podcast.