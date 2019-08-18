NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm spoke to Alicia Atout from AMBY Interviews about how surreal being champion is and how she sometimes thinks the title is just a replica belt. Storm won the title back in January at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool by defeating Rhea Ripley.

"Still doesn't feel real, like it's really, really weird," Storm explained. "I'll see my championship belt and I'll just assume it's one of the replica's I had when I was growing up. I'm like 'Oh no, this is real,' and I'll go look at it. It's crazy, It'll never sink in."

The NXT UK Women's Champion also shared what her pet peeve is and called herself the most annoying person she knows.

"I have so many which you know, I don't have the right to have any pet peeves because I'm the most annoying person I know," Storm said. "Anyone that tries to cut the queue, I stop and look at them."

During the interview, she also spoke about her love of buffets and her annoyance with airports and security. The whole interview is available in the video above.

