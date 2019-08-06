AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently spoke with Decider and said while WWE produces several weekly TV shows, AEW will focus on just one weekly, two-hour show for TNT, by design.

"We're basing the company to be way more wrestler-friendly and in terms of the scheduling, because we're not going to have a constant touring of five nights a week or anything like that, six nights a week never," Khan said. "And really focusing on that and building the big events, big pay-per-views and streaming specials."

Khan also confirmed that the company took a hit by airing Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen for free on B/R Live, but he predicted big revenue streams to come.

"In terms of putting shows out there for free, we took a bath financially on that and I took a big hit, and I was willing to do it as a company because I believed in our brand of wrestling," Khan said, adding that that his "dream" was to get AEW to the level "where WCW was."

"There hasn't been a legitimate other company [besides WWE] presenting weekly, high quality wrestling, and never before was HD available," Khan said. He also expressed confidence that "the revenue streams are going to be huge" once the weekly AEW on TNT show premieres Wednesday, October 2.

Khan also revealed his thoughts on the popular "Being The Elite" YouTube series, noting that it will be very different than the weekly TV show, also by design.

"What Nick does putting Being the Elite together every week and what Matt does both on and off the camera it's so huge," Khan said. "With Being the Elite you'll see some of the most innovative stuff, but it's going to be very different then the weekly TV show. But that's by design and I want to keep it that way so you'll have outlets to see different things."