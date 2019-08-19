One of the signature voices of the Monday Night Wars is on his way to All Elite Wrestling. PWInsider is reporting that Tony Schiavone has become a member of the AEW brand. This is after speculation that WWE had interest in the former voice of WCW.

The report went on to say that Schiavone will be able to continue his color commentary duties with Major League Wrestling, where he signed a two-year deal. It was previously reported that Schiavone's current contract with MLW would not allow him to work with another company like AEW or WWE. In fact, Court Bauer did not know that Schiavone was going to be involved in AEW's "Road to All Out" online series, which was shot this past May.

"Unless AEW elects to reach out, Tony Schiavone cannot proceed with AEW or any other company doing anything. I was unaware of him doing the digital stuff until I read it in this week's Observer," Bauer said.

At the time, Schiavone was just helping out Cody Rhodes. It is unknown what specific role he will have with the organization. AEW's current broadcast team is comprised of Jim Ross, Excalibur and Alex Marvez. They also have Chris Van Vliet and Alicia Atout as backstage interviewers.

Whatever his role may be with AEW, Schiavone will return to TNT for the first time since WCW's run when the brand ended in 2001.

