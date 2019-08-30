WWE and Fox have announced a new "We're All Superstars" campaign to launch SmackDown on Fox, which premieres on Friday, October 4.

You can see the new promo for the campaign above, which includes the new SmackDown logo that we revealed earlier.

The first spot, titled "Superstars," will premiere tonight during the Fox Sports college football pre-game show. Celebrities are featured in the campaign, including WWE Celebrity Wing Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg and Gordon Ramsay. WWE names featured include The Undertaker, Charlotte Flair, The Rock, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and John Cena, along with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Ric Flair.

Below is the full campaign press release that WWE sent to us today: