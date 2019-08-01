WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Triple H celebrated his 50th birthday with a big bash in New Hampshire this past weekend.

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with Triple H and the rest of DX earlier this year, spoke about the birthday party in the latest episode of his X-Pac 12-360 podcast, seen above.

Waltman noted that he flew on Friday from Los Angeles into a quiet, beautiful town in New Hampshire, one of the most beautiful places he's ever seen, but he wouldn't give the name of the town. The birthday guests were housed a hotel on the lake, which had around 40 rooms. Waltman said the party was somewhat intimate with maybe 50 people in attendance, but not many more than 50. He believed a lot of people got their feelings hurt because they weren't invited. The party was so big that they had itineraries for the guests with everything laid out.

Waltman said everyone had dinner the first night after arriving and the next morning they went from the hotel over to a nearby house on the lake that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon own as a vacation home. Waltman said they rode jet skis, boats, go karts and even took part in some recreational axe throwing. He recalled seeing Vince McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash throwing axes, and commented on how jacked up Vince looked.

"Of course Vince was, f--king... Vince and Kev, they're all over there. Vince was jacked when he showed up. f--k yeah, oh my God. He looked incredible, walking around like all bowed up and s--t, making sure everybody's... His f--king triceps, anyway, whatever."

Waltman also talked about the impressive food spread that was offered during the day, including all of the lobster meat. He called it "lobster heaven" if you're into that.

The guests returned to the hotel from the day at the lake and then got ready for the night at the nearby farmhouse and barn that was on their property. Waltman said he sat at "definitely the coolest table" with Nash, Hall, Michaels, Flair and Barlow. There was a local band that played while everyone ate. The menu for dinner included swordfish, prime rib, chicken and other items.

The highlights of the night came when Stephanie brought everyone outside and instructed them to watch the treeline about a quarter-mile away. That's when 100's of drones appeared in the sky for a big light show, which included the DX logo and theme song. Waltman talked about how there were a lot of especial effects during the drone show, which caused a bunch of cars to pull over on the side of the road and see what was happening. Waltman said the went back in side and some people exchanged pleasantries, and then Triple H said a few words. There had been rumors of a special guest all night and that's when Stephanie asked everyone to help welcome music legend John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival to the stage, which included Triple H's logo. Waltman said everyone popped at Fogerty and couldn't believe it. Fogerty performed before introducing the legendary Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, who flew in for the party from Spain and then flew back. Gibbons then performed some of ZZ Top's hits.

Waltman recalled how he danced with Linda McMahon on the dance floor, and Vince was "cutting a rug" with Stephanie at one point. Waltman went on about how Vince had really good dance moves and was "owning the dance floor" while the bands were playing.

There was also a small after-party after the main dinner party. Party guests later received parting gift bags that included several personalized items. Waltman called it a legendary, amazing evening.

Triple H had many wrestlers, Hall of Famers and celebrities as his guests for the weekend, including Waltman, Nash, Vince, Stephanie, Linda, Adam Jones of Tool, Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, Calvin Scott, Ric Flair and his wife Wendy Barlow, Batista, and others.

Waltman also revealed a few photos from the party during the podcast. You can see them in the video above. The party discussion takes up the first 21 minutes of the podcast, which also features AEW stars Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.