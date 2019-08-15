- Above is the latest episode of "Hot Ones" from First We Feast, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin eating hot wings while talking to host Sean Evans.

- Next Tuesday's episode of "Miz and Mrs." on the USA Network will feature Maryse's family coming to visit. Below is the synopsis for the episode:

"French Invasion: Maryse's family comes to visit the couple in Austin, Texas; Mike loses Maryse's title after losing a bet."

- As noted, a new WWE Performance Center class was announced on Wednesday, featuring EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory, Santana Garrett and 7 other talents. Triple H took to Twitter today and said he expects big things from this class.

Triple H wrote, "Experienced competitors, veterans, athletes from multiple disciplines all coming to the @WWEPC to learn and train alongside the best in our industry. I expect MASSIVE things from this class and am excited to welcome them. #WeAreNXT @WWENXT"

You can find full details on the new class at this link, and see Triple H's tweet below: