Triple H took to Twitter today to hype Saturday's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" event. Remember to join us for live coverage at 1:30pm ET beginning with the pre-show.

Triple H wrote, "3 incredible title matches to determine who will lead @NXTUK as champions... A last man standing match to settle a score... And a chance to stake a claim or a shot at redemption after following the first #NXTUKTakeOver. We're ready, Cardiff. #WeAreNXTUK"

He continued in another tweet, "...5 matches from some of the best @NXTUK has to offer, but #NXTUKTakeOver: Cardiff is more than just these matches. It's about all the incredible talent who make up this brand. Tomorrow night LIVE on the @WWENetwork ... we take over!!!"

You can see his full tweets below:

