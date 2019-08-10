Triple H and Cathy Kelley went live on Facebook and YouTube from the Scotiabank Arena after tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event. Above is video of the chat and below are highlights:

* Triple H gave props to the locker room for an amazing night, across the board until the last match. The said the crazy cage match was perfect for the end and it delivered on every level, as it was like an epic movie that builds to the end. The main event between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Adam Cole went almost one hour and he commented on how people were standing for it. He said the match had a little bit of everything, and we couldn't ask for more than what Cole and Gargano gave us. He said tonight was definitive, tonight was the end, and Cole is the undisputed NXT Champion. He said he's been through similar matches and you do not walk out the same way you went in, and neither of them will be the same tomorrow

* Cathy asked about The Undisputed Era hoping to walk out of Takeover with all the gold, but that was cut short early when NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits retain over Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly in controversial fashion. Triple H said it's one thing to say you need to carry all the titles but it's another to stake the claim that NXT is yours. He said it's tough to say even in loss that The Undisputed Era, even in loss tonight, didn't stake a pretty strong claim that NXT can be theirs. He said The Profits were victorious but not by a lot and the match could have went either way. He said Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly showed the world that the are still one of the most dominant in NXT history. Regarding Roderick Strong in the Triple Threat with Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream, he said Triple Threats are tough as you don't have to be beat, and Strong lost without losing. He said there's something to be said about The Undisputed Era still being the force to be reckoned with after tonight

* Regarding the Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain brawl, Triple H said Riddle showed anything can happen. He said Riddle will say anything and will do anything and it's tough to tell him not to do anything. he said Riddle walked out without anyone knowing and both of them were helped out of the arena after the bump off the stage with the security guard. He said that's how it is in NXT and when the pride and passion boils over, anything can happen

* He said Io Shirai and Candice LeRae both put on career-defining performances, staked their claims and made marks on NXT, showing that win or lose, they are the future. He said the match was unbelievable, for both of them. He commented on Candice's toughness and said it's hard to put into words how good Shirai is. He said when you look at how good Shirai is, it's hard to wonder how this new Shirai would have done against NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler earlier this year. He said this new Shirai is "with the gloves off" and there's no restraint, nothing holding her back. He said he's not sure how good Baszler would've done against this Shirai, despite how dominant Baszler is

* He went on about Baszler and her win over Mia Yim, saying Yim brought something totally different, a street style, to the match and did anything she could do against Baszler. He said the match featured a professionally trained MMA-like fighter against a street fighter, and Yim couldn't quite get the job done but Baszler had to go to a different submission to get the job done. He said they had an amazing performance, and it was something totally different than the rest of the card

* Triple H closed the video by saying he's incredibly proud of the NXT crew. He said the "#WeAreNXT" hashtag and saying is not just for the athletes as it also represents the crew, the camera guys, the sound people, the lighting people, the people who built the steel cage and everyone else, including Cathy. He gave thanks to everyone for giving them the ability to blow the roof off arenas and said they do it for the same the reason the talents do - the passion