- WWE has announced Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode from Detroit. There will also be a Six-Pack Challenge to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak for a match at Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view. The participants are Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, Jack Gallagher, Oney Lorcan, Kalisto and Ariya Daivari.

- The "There's No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I went from Stereotype to Prototype" book from Titus O'Neil was officially released today. You can order the book at a sale price by clicking here, either the hardcover or the Kindle version.

"Being in WWE provides me a global platform to impact lives in a positive way, but it doesn't take a Superstar to make a difference," Titus told the WWE website. "This is the story of how one conversation changed my life, how I transformed a personal tragedy into my own triumph, and how we can all challenge ourselves and others to do a little bit better."

Triple H also tweeted on the new book. He wrote, "Philanthropist, community advocate, devoted father, @WWE Superstar and now published author. Congratulations on the release of your book, There's No Such Thing As a Bad Kid, @TitusONeilWWE!"

Below is Triple H's tweet along with comments from Titus and WWE's announcement on the book:

Titus O'Neil's new book available now "There's No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I went from Stereotype to Prototype" by WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil is out now!



"There's No Such Thing as a Bad Kid" is an inspirational, inside look at O'Neil's journey from his turbulent childhood years to his current success as an accomplished WWE Superstar, philanthropist and entertainer.



As a child, O'Neil was repeatedly dismissed as a "bad kid," and by the time he was a teenager, he had internalized those negative labels. He owes his change of outlook on life to an adult that told him, "there is no such thing as a bad kid." It was then that he began to believe in himself and in his ability to change his story. O'Neil went on to become a high school All-American, student body Vice President at the University of Florida, and the first college graduate in his immediate family.



O'Neil's remarkable personal story will motivate and teach adults how to foster a positive environment and better guide disadvantaged children in a way that will lead to a healthier sense of self worth. The book is also an opportunity to reach a wider audience, with the aim of helping children see their own worth and potential. The book is published by ECW Press, in partnership with WWE. Get your copy today on Amazon.