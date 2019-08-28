- Above is a new preview for the return of "Miz & Mrs." on the USA Network. As noted, the 20-episode second season will premiere in early 2020.

- Kona Reeves vs. WWE NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream in a non-title match has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network. As noted, Jordan Myles vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole will also air, with the title on the line.

- Triple H and former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Stone participated in a Fox Sports Town Hall earlier today. The upcoming SmackDown premiere on Fox was discussed.

Triple H tweeted on the event and wrote, "Great to see @FoxSports host and FORMER @WWE 24/7 Champion @RobStoneONFOX at the @FOXTV town hall today. Getting closer to the launch of #SDLive on Friday nights!"

You can see his full tweet with photos below: