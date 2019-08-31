Triple H recently spoke with The Irish Mirror and praised WWE NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin, branding him as a global Superstar.

"His transformation and what he has done in the NXT UK brand with the guidance of the people around him has taken him to a whole new level," Triple H said. "The thing people need to keep in mind, as hot as that was locally, Jordan is a different performer today than he was a year ago and a year before that. He is a different performer from the guy that I saw when we first started this was very good and had a lot of potential. The guy I see now is a global star on every level and he is really just getting started."

Devlin is not booked for a match at today's NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" event, but he will have his eye on the main event between Tyler Bate and WWE UK Champion WALTER. Devlin and WALTER previously stole shows during their feud for the OTT Wrestling promotion. Triple H said he would be very interested in bringing that feud to NXT UK.

"I want to see the best face the best," Triple H said. "For me, styles make fights, it's what makes them great. When I think about the NXT UK brand, clearly Jordan Devlin comes to mind as one of the top of the top, and clearly WALTER comes to mind - obviously as the NXT UK Champion as he is now, and is very clearly one of the best, if not the best.

"Do I want to see that? Yeah. When you do see that in NXT UK, it'll be like nothing you've ever seen before."