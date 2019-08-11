- Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event saw Shayna Baszler retain her NXT Women's Title over Mia Yim. Above is post-match footage of Cathy Kelley trying to get comments from Baszler, and below is a clip from the match.

"And still," Baszler responded when Cathy asked if there's been any other competitor who pushed her as far as Yim did.

- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan turns 66 years old today while former ECW referee & manager Bill Alfonso turns 62, and NXT UK Superstar Kay Lee Ray turns 27. Ray will challenge NXT Women's Champion Toni Storm at "Takeover: Cardiff" on August 31.

- Triple H took to Twitter after last night's "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event and praised everyone associated with the NXT brand.

"Incredible matches. Incredible night. Athletes who gave their all for passion and pride... Fans who were LOUD all the way ... to the end. ...and a brand ready to take on the world. That's how you start #SummerSlam weekend," he wrote.

