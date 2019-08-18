Trish Stratus posted tonight on Instagram about her SummerSlam match with Charlotte and how it ended up not being a comeback match, but her passing the torch to Charlotte.

Stratus thanked the current roster of women who allowed her to dip her toes into their current waters. She also wrote that it was an honor and a privilege to step into the ring with Charlotte.

She ended her post with, "And now I get to sit back and watch my girls continue (tagged #smackdownlive) to take the women's division to new heights."

Her full post said, "One week ago I stepped into the ring for what at first was my comeback match... but slowly realized was my farewell match, a passing of the proverbial torch if you will. It was an honor and a privilege to step into the ring with @charlottewwe, one of the very best of her era, a total pro. Feeling immense gratitude to the current roster of woman who allowed me to dip my toes into their current waters. In the beginning of my career, I set out to knock down the preconceived notion of what a female could do in this male-oriented business and the current roster of ladies represent everything we dreamed of. If we laid the platform, you all have built a friggin skyscraper and we all couldn't be prouder! And now I get to sit back and watch my girls (tagged #smackdownlive) continue to take the women's division to new heights..."