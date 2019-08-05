WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is scheduled for Tuesday's SmackDown episode, according to PWInsider. The episode will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit with the final build for Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Trish will be there to hype her SummerSlam match against Charlotte Flair.

On a related note, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle indicated on Facebook that he will be at tonight's RAW from his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. There's no word yet on if Angle will be appearing in front of the live crowd at the PPG Paints Arena, or if he's just visiting backstage, but we will keep you updated.

"PITTSBURGH!!!! Are you ready for Raw tomorrow?? Because its my home town, If I personally see you wearing my shirt outside i will autograph it, So have that sharpie in hand," Angle wrote on Facebook, as seen below.

Trish returned to WWE TV on last week's SmackDown to set up the match with Flair. Angle last appeared for a brief appearance at the RAW Reunion special in late July.