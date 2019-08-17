- The above video is Drake Maverick (along with his wife Renee Michelle) trying to get the WWE 24/7 Championship from Elias. In the video, Maverick crashes Elias' recording studio.

- WWE has announced two King of the Ring matches for the upcoming episode of RAW. The matches are Sami Zayn vs. Cedric Alexander and Samoa Joe vs. Cesaro.

Below are WWE's match announcements:

- Buddy Murphy took to Twitter to issue a challenge to Daniel Bryan. Murphy tweeted, "Last week on #SDLive, @WWERomanReignsand I went face to face & left it all in the ring. If @WWEDanielBryan has an issue with me, he can meet me in the same place I met Roman! Challenge issued."