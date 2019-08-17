- The above video is from Xavier Woods' YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown. In the video, Zelina Vega, Jack Gallagher, and Shelton Benjamin are tested to see if they can beat a Super Mario Maker 2 custom level.

- WWE announced two SmackDown Live matches for the upcoming week. The two matches are part of the King of the Ring and they are, Apollo Crews vs. Andrade and Kevin Owens vs. WWE 24/7 Champion Elias.

Below are WWE's announcements:

- Nikki Bella posted an announcement about Total Bellas on her Instagram. She announced that Artem Chigvintsev will be joining Total Bellas.

Nikki wrote, "Today is a new beginning for both @theartemc and I. As I start a new amazing journey with @totalbellas and my life, my @theartemc is starting the same. And I am so excited for him to be on this journey with me. I'm thankful for him to showcase his life, love, ups, and downs not only for me but for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers. Sometimes we have a door shut and we don't understand why, but honestly, there is always a reason. I have been through that. And not through that just as a break-up but through that professionally and personally. And when those other doors open they open SO big! Believe in God, the Universe, our Angels and so much greater beyond what we can see. Believe that happiness lies beyond dollar signs. As long as we have each other, health, happiness and love they can't cheat us, use us or cause us harm. I love you all! I love your support! Your follow! Your positivity! And thank you for sharing it with someone who means SO much to me."

Below is her Instagram post: