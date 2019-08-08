Cris Cyborg isn't the only one available to discuss the relationship between the former champion and UFC president Dana White. Following a recent edition of the Contender Series, White sounded off on his former fighter, who was released after a victory over Felicia Spencer.

"Dealing with her has been a nightmare the entire time she's been here," White said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "I said the other day, there was a lot of controversy bringing her in the first place at that time. It's just been a bad experience dealing with Cyborg from day one."

White referenced a recently released video that was edited by members of Cyborg's production team. The former Strikeforce and Invicta FC champion is now free to sign with any promotion. She lost the UFC title to current two-division champion Amanda Nunes.

"We brought her in after she tested positive for steroids and got done with that," White said. "We made her a clean athlete with the best drug testing policy in all of sports the entire time she was here. We bringing her in here, we do all this stuff and she was just never happy. Never happy, complaining about everything. She was a nightmare to deal with and at the end of the day, she knows, I know, Amanda Nunes knows; I tried to make that Nunes fight and she doesn't want it."