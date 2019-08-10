Valentina Shevchenko both defended her UFC female flyweight title and earned a little revenge for a previous loss Saturday night at UFC Fight Night: Uruguay. The event marked the debut for the Octagon in the country, with the entire fight card streaming live on ESPN+.

Shevchenko, who claimed the vacant belt late last year, won all five rounds on all three scorecards vs. Liz Carmouche for her second title defense. Back in 2010, Carmouche - who challenged Ronda Rousey for the UFC title in the first female championship match in the Octagon - claimed a second round TKO victory over Shevchenko. That remains the lone stoppage loss in the career of the champion.

Vicente Luque pulled out a split decision win over Mike Perry in the co-main event, with Uruguay's own Luiz Eduardo Garagorri earning a decision over Humberto Bandenay. Volkan Oezdemir, a previous UFC title challenger, knocked out Ilir Latifi, with both Rodolfo Vieira and Enrique Barzola also claiming victories.

Complete results are below:

* Valentina Shevchenko def. Liz Carmouche via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) to remain UFC female flyweight champion

* Vicente Luque def. Mike Perry via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Luiz Eduardo Garagorri def. Humberto Bandenay via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Volkan Oezdemir def. Ilir Latifi via KO (strike) at 4:31 of Round 2

* Rodolfo Vieira def. Oskar Piechota via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:26 of Round 2

* Enrique Barzola def. Bobby Moffett via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

* Gilbert Burns def. Alexey Kunchenko via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Ciryl Gane def. Raphael Pessoa Nunes via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:12 of Round 1

* Marina Rodriguez def. Tecia Torres via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

* Rogerio Bontorin def. Raulian Paiva Franzao via TKO (doctor's stoppage) at 2:56 of Round 1

* Chris Gutierrez def. Geraldo de Freita via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

* Alex da Silva Coelho def. Rodrigo Vargas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Veronica Macedo def. Polyana Viana via submission (armbar) at 1:09 of Round 1