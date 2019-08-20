The second episode of USA Network's "Straight Up Steve Austin" with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin drew 1.078 million viewers and ranked #10 in the 18-49 demographic Cable Top 150 on Monday night, according to Showbuzz Daily. This week's episode featured Sal Vulcano of Impractical Jokers as Austin's guest.

This is down from last week's premiere episode, which drew 1.211 million viewers and ranked #5 in the 18-49 demographic Cable Top 150. Last week's guest was comedian Rob Riggle.

The show ranked #10 on the Cable Top 150, behind NFL Pre-season, WWE RAW, Love and Hip-Hop, 90 Day Fiance, Below Deck, Family Chantel, and ESPN's SportsCenter late edition. "Straight Up" ranked #20 in viewership for the night.

Last week's premiere episode aired after RAW went off the air on the USA Network. Austin appeared on RAW earlier in the night, via Skype, to promote the premiere, but they did not have that advantage this week. USA did air plugs for the episode during RAW.

As noted, Monday's RAW drew an average of 2.534 million viewers, down from last week's 2.729 million viewers for the post-SummerSlam episode. RAW was #6 for the night in viewership on cable, behind NFL Pre-season football, Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle and The Five. Hannity topped the night in viewership with 3.311 million viewers, ranking #20 on the Top 150. RAW was #2 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 this week, behind the NFL, which drew 3.011 million viewers.

Above and below are a few shots from last night's episode:

Wild rides, good beer, and friendly competition. Just a few of @steveaustinbsr and @salvulcano's favorite things. If you missed last night's episode of #StraightUpSteveAustin, catch up here: https://t.co/Jl5Yi77eY3 pic.twitter.com/CDOCEGa2Pc — USA Network (@USA_Network) August 20, 2019

How to bestow the highest compliment: tell a man his beer is crisp. #StraightUpSteveAustin pic.twitter.com/SDo61S0h8C — USA Network (@USA_Network) August 20, 2019

.@steveaustinbsr and @salvulcano - a couple of GOATs good for a laugh. #StraightUpSteveAustin starts NOW on USA Network. pic.twitter.com/vgPbZ2bkZe — USA Network (@USA_Network) August 20, 2019