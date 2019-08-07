- As seen above, HBO has released the official trailer for season 5 of The Rock's "Ballers" show. The series returns on Sunday, August 25 at 10:30pm ET.

- Kassius Ohno vs. Ilja Dragunov has been announced as the main event for next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. Flash Morgan Webster vs. Mark Coffey was also announced.

- Vince McMahon and Seth Rollins both took to Twitter today to congratulate Roman Reigns and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on getting the cover of the WWE 2K20 video game.

Vince wrote, "Congratulations to @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERomanReigns on forming the ultimate @WWEgames Mixed Tag Team on the cover of #WWE2K20!"

"The two most deserving humans I know. Leaders of the industry and pushing our business forward," Rollins added.

You can see their full tweets below: