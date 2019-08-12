- Above is video of Charly Caruso talking to The OC after AJ Styles retained the WWE United States Title over Ricochet at SummerSlam last night. AJ commented on Ricochet getting his knee checked out backstage, and went on about how he is better.

Styles said of Ricochet, "I'm better than him, I'm smarter than him, I've been in the biz longer than him. I'm a heartthrob, I'm a cowboy!"

- WWE panel host Jonathan Coachman turns 44 years old today while WWE Performance Center Coach Terry Taylor turns 64.

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter after last night's SummerSlam pay-per-view and thanked everyone for supporting the big event.

He wrote, "Thank you to the #WWE Universe in Toronto and around the globe for joining in on The Biggest Party of the Summer!"

