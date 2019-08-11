- Above is the latest WWE SummerSlam Diary entry for Finn Balor. The video shows Balor training for tonight's match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Balor participates in a SummerSlam Meet & Greet session, then heads to a special photo shoot and finally trains for tonight's match.

- The WWE website covered EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory making a ringside appearance at last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto" event. They noted how Mauro Ranallo referred to Theory at a "name to remember" for NXT fans. Below is their full announcement:

EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory spotted in crowd at NXT TakeOver: Toronto Austin Theory is determined to be a rising star in sports-entertainment, even if it means stealing some camera time in NXT. The reigning EVOLVE Champion made waves on Twitter by surfacing in the crowd during TakeOver: Toronto, just one month after his impressive victory over JD Drake at EVOLVE's 10th Anniversary Celebration, which was streamed live on WWE Network. Cited as a "name to remember" by The Voice of NXT, Mauro Ranallo, it appears Theory is wasting no time making sure NXT fans know his time is coming.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is celebrating his 66th birthday today. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wished The Hulkster a Happy Birthday via Twitter, as seen below.

Vince wrote, "Hulkamania is still running wild! Happy birthday to #WWE Hall of Famer, @HulkHogan!"