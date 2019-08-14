- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes video of Candice LeRae at Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event. LeRae made her Takeover in-ring debut with this show and lost to Io Shirai. The video also features Tegan Nox backstage at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night, getting emotional over LeRae having her big moment.

- WWE stock was up 1.08% today, closing at $67.42 per share. Today's high was $67.84 and the low was $65.44.

- As noted, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is celebrating his 38th birthday today. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter and wished a Happy Birthday to the leader of The New Day.

Vince wrote, "A true testament to the Power of Positivity. Happy birthday to #WWE Champion @TrueKofi!"

You can see Vince's full tweet below: