Ring of Honor has announced that Volador Jr. has won the CMLL Grand Prix at historic Arena Mexico last night. Volador Jr. pinned Negro Casas to win the tournament.

It was Team Mexico (Cavernario, Diamante Azul, Dragon Lee, Forastero, Negro Casas, Rush, Soberano Jr., Volador Jr.) vs. Team Resto del Mundo (Big Daddy, Delirious, Jay Briscoe, Kenny King, Luke Hawx, Matt Taven, Mecha Wolf 450, and Oraculo).

Only Team Mexico members Negro Casas and Volador Jr were left and kept wrestling until Volador Jr pinned Casas.

During the Grand Prix, Volador Jr. pinned ROH World Champion Matt Taven again. The last time the ROH champion was pinned in a singles match was on August 3, 2018, by Volador Jr. On September 7 at Global Wars Espectacular at the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Taven will be defending his title against Volador Jr.

This is Volador Jr's second time winning, the first time was in 2016, where he defeated Bullet Club member Tama Tonga.