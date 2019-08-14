Ali did not appear on this week's WWE SmackDown but WWE did post a new promo from him, as seen above. Ali talked about how those in power keep taking from him, but they won't be able to take the King of the Ring crown.

"Those with power, they just love to take. Every day they take from people like you, every day they take from people like me," Ali said. "They took the biggest opportunity of my entire career from me, even though I begged and pleaded with tears in my eyes, they still took it away from me when they took me out of the Elimination Chamber match. And then at Money In the Bank, I had a chance at redemption and they took that away from me, too.

"But they're not done taking yet, no. You see, a few weeks before SummerSlam I had beat the Intercontinental Champion and you would think that would set me up for a title match, but instead they take that away too. Now I'm in the King of the Ring tournament and somehow, someway, they're gonna try and find out a way to try and take that from me too, but here's the thing - this time they will try and this time they will fail, because this time I will be the one to take, because this time I will be the one to wear the crown."

Ali noted on Twitter that WWE didn't have room for the promo to air on last night's blue brand episode. He wrote, "They didn't have room for this on #SDLive."

The WWE King of the Ring tournament will return on next Monday's RAW from St. Paul, Minnesota, and the finals will reportedly take place at WWE Clash of Champions on September 14. Ali will join 7 other SmackDown Superstars in the tournament - Andrade, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Chad Gable, WWE 24/7 Champion Elias, Kevin Owens, and Shelton Benjamin. RAW will be represented by Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Cedric Alexander, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, and The Miz.

As noted, last night's pre-SmackDown dark match from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto saw Ali defeat Andrade in singles action. Ali tweeted the following video from the match: