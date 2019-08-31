Weili Zhang welcomed Jessica Andrade and the Octagon to China early Saturday morning, and delivered quite the performance. Zhang finished Andrade in just 42 seconds to become the new UFC strawweight champion at UFC Shenzhen from the Shenzhen Universade Sports Centre Arena in China.

Zhang, who has not lost in her last 20 fights, became the first-ever Chinese champion in the UFC. The loss for Andrade snapped a four-fight win streak and came in her first title defense since besting Rose Namajunas in her own home country of Brazil this past May.

Li Jingliang picked up a third round finish with just nine seconds left in the co-main event, stopping Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. Other main card winners on ESPN+ included Kai Kara-France, Kenan Song and Mizuki Inoue.

Zhang and Jingliang earned earned "Performance of the Night" bonuses with Alateng Heili and Danaa Batgerel claiming "Fight of the Night" honors.

Complete results can be found below:

* Weili Zhang def. Jessica Andrade via TKO (strikes) at :42 of Round 1 to become UFC strawweight champion

* Li Jingliang def. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos via TKO (strikes) at 4:51 of Round 3

* Kai Kara-France def. Mark De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Kenan Song def. Derrick Krantz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Mizuki Inoue def. Wu Yanan via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Anthony Hernandez def. Jun Yong Park via submission (anaconda choke) at 4:39 of Round 2

* Mudaerji Su def. Andre Soukhamthath via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

* Da Un Jung def. Khadis Ibragimov via submission (standing guillotine choke) at 2:00 of Round 3

* Damir Ismagulov def. Thiago Moises via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

* Alateng Heili def. Danaa Batgerel via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

* Karolline Rosa Cavedo def. Lara Fritzen Procopio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)